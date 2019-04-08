They’re at it again.

Young performers from Musical Theatre Oamaru Children’s Theatre are rehearsing for their next school holiday production – Badjelly the Witch

The show is a musical adaptation of Spike Milligan’s adored children’s story of the same name, crafted by Kiwi playwright Allanah O’Sullivan.

The Oamaru version has a cast of 17 children aged 9 to 12. They will present the tale of Tim and Rose, who set off to find their missing cow, Lucy. She has been stolen by the wicked Badjelly and her giant servant Dulboot.

On their travels they meet characters such as tree goblin Binklebonk, a barking grasshopper named Silly Sausage, the super-strong worm Mudwiggle, and the exceptionally polite former banana called Dinglemouse.

Director Pat Gunn said the cast had been rehearsing twice a week since early February.

The children were showing “some outstanding talent”, she said.

“With an amazing set and wonderfully designed costumes, this show is sure to be extremely popular.”

Mrs Gunn said it was sure to be a sell-out so she advised getting tickets early.

There are five matinee performances from April 24. Tickets are available online from iticket.co.nz and from the theatre one hour before each show.