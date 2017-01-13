‘Electrifying’ Pears coming to Oamaru

A Christchurch violinist and composer billed as “electrifying”, “extraordinarily animated” and “featuring rare and natural charisma” is coming to Oamaru.

Fiona Pears and her band are travelling the country thanks to Arts on Tour NZ.

The band comprises Pears’ husband Ian Tilley, an English record producer and musician, on piano, Pete Fleming on double bass, and Burke Goffe on guitar.

Their repertoire mixes tango with gypsy, Celtic, jazz and classical, and traditional with Pears’ own compositions.

She has proved an audience favourite, earning critics’ plaudits for the enjoyment she portrays and passes on.

Her Oamaru concert starts at 8pm in the InkBox Theatre on Friday, February 3. Tickets cost $30 plus service fees.

Oamaru Opera House marketing manager David McFarlane said he and his colleagues were excited to bring a comprehensive Arts on Tour NZ programme to the region this year.

“Regular supporters for Arts On Tour shows may be interested in purchasing a 2017 season Flexi-pass for $100.

“We have a limited number of these available. Flexi-pass holders can create their own season experience by choosing four seats to use as they wish at any Arts on Tour show throughout 2017. Flexi-passes can only be purchased from the Oamaru Opera House ticket office.”