Free art classes this weekend

Budding artists are invited to a free “Have-A-Go Art Weekend”.

The North Otago Art Society is offering sessions at the Customs House Gallery on the corner of Wansbeck and Tyne Sts from 10am to 3pm both days this weekend.

Visitors are welcome to try painting, drawing, pastels and mono printing, with society members on hand to help out.

All the materials will be provided. The printing and oil painting will be done upstairs, while the downstairs areas is devoted to the other genres. Children are to be accompanied by an adult.

The weekend will be followed up with classes for “absolute beginners”, tutored by Oamaru artist and educator Jill Bayley.

Further information is available by phoning 434-6347 or 434-6204.