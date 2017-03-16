Jackie Bristow doing show

A Kiwi singer-songwriter who is opening for Bonnie Raitt in Wellington and Auckland is also playing at Oamaru’s Manor Estate.

Jackie Bristow is performing with Mark Punch at the Perth St venue on Saturday, March 18.

Raised in Gore, Bristow moved via Australia to the United States, where she has earned a reputation for melodic, heartfelt music. She has previously opened for guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel on three tours across the US, as well as providing the lead-in act for the Steve Miller Band, Marc Cohn, John Oates, John Waite, B.J. Thomas, Rick Springfield, Phoebe Snow, Art Garfunkel and many more.

A review of a gig with Emmanuel said her “soulfully seductive melodies reverberated within the auditorium” and her “amazing duet” with Emmanuel received a standing ovation.

Songs by the 2014 Southland Music Ambassador of the Year have featured in New Zealand and Australian films and television shows including Go Girls, The Secret Life of Us, Home and Away, Outrageous Fortune and Shortland Street. Her original composition This is Australia won a Tourism Australia competition and was used in its international campaigns for three years.

Songs from two of Bristow’s four albums were played in 7000 Starbucks stores in the US.

Her latest single, Warrior Spirit, is a duet with Opshop lead singer Jason Kerrison. The video was shot in this country with funding from NZ On Air.

There are only 150 tickets available for Bristow and Punch’s R18 Oamaru performance. They are available at the Oamaru i-Site, Mainstreet Music and Super Liquor for $25 each. The show starts at 7.30pm.