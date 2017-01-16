Knight and Archer coming to town

Oamaru is the first stop on a South Island tour for fiddler Flora Knight and her Australian cobber Archer.

Knight describes herself as “an old-time fiddle player from Dunedin”.

“I have put together a music tour for myself and my Australian musical comrade whose name is Archer. Archer writes songs and is a damn fine singer.

“I play fiddle alongside him and sing a bit myself. We draw on the styles of turn-of-the-century American and Australian blues-country-folk songs.”

The tour is called “The walkin’, rollin’, crawlin’, billy boilin’, hitchin’, trampin’, fallin’ down and getting back up again swaggin’ tour of Te Waipounamu”.

“Archer and I tend to get round the place by hitchhiking or walking and tramping around,” Knight said. “We figure we better put our money where our mouths are and incorporate that ethos into our touring.

“We are going to be doing the whole tour walking-hitchhiking and sleeping out in ‘swags’ every night. The old fashioned way!”

The tour debuts at Oamaru’s Grainstore Gallery on February 3. It proceeds to Dunedin, Port Chalmers, Tuatapere, Queenstown, Ross, Karamea, Reefton, Onekaka, Picton, Moutere, Wairau, North Canterbury, and Christchurch, plus other locations yet to be confirmed.

The Grainstore Gallery doors open at 7.30pm, with the music due to start at 8pm. Entry costs $15.