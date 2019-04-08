‘Rhythms of Ireland’ – for one night only

Oamaru audiences can once again revel in the Rhythms of Ireland

The Irish dance spectacular is returning to the Oamaru Opera House on its 10th anniversary tour, for one show on Sunday, April 21.

The production has been seen by more than two million people worldwide, including thousands of New Zealanders.

This year’s line-up boasts six New Zealanders with Irish connections.

Aucklander Ashleigh John, who took up Irish dancing at age 4 after watching a Riverdance video, is the lead dancer.

She has won national titles and world championship medals, toured Australia with Dance of Desire, completed a business and marketing degree, and been lead dancer in North America and Europe with Rhythm of the Night, Hear the Dance, and Danceperadoes of Ireland

Other New Zealanders in Rhythms of Ireland are Shannon Dilger and Juliet Sewell, from Christchurch, Phoebe Hilliam and Brigid Lundberg, from Wellington, and Kelly Reid, from Ashburton.

Tickets are available from the Oamaru Opera House box office and www.ticketdirect.co.nz.

