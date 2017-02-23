Top ensemble plays Baroque music

A baroque concert featuring the works of Vivaldi played on period instruments is coming to Oamaru.

The Baroque Music Community and Educational Trust of New Zealand is winding up its South Island tour at St Luke’s Anglican Church on February 26.

It was one of eight venues chosen for its acoustics, giving audiences the chance to appreciate the composers’ works in “world-class quality, authentic interpretation”, the organisers said.

The touring ensemble includes international guests Hungarian violinist Szabolcs Illes and Czech harpsichordist Edita Keglerova alongside Christchurch cellist Tomas Hurnik and violinist Jonathan Tanner, and Auckland violinist Shelley Wilkinson.

Illes is the soloist during the concert.

He studied with baroque violinists including Enrico Gatti, Marinett Troost, Lucy van Dael and Simon Standage, and with Susanne Scholz at Hochschule fr Musik und Theater in Leipzig. In 2009 Illes gained a master’s degree in music from the Royal Conservatory of Brussels in Sigiswald Kuijken’s class.

He has been performing in the renowned orchestra La Petite Bande and since 2008 has been concertmaster of the Hof-Musici orchestra, committed to reconstructing and presenting baroque operas with instruments, costumes and settings from when they were composed.

Illes gives concerts with his own group, the Accademia Capricciosa, and with the baroque ensembles Dolce Risonanza, Cammermusik Potsdam, and Concert Royal ln in Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, and elsewhere in Europe.

The programme in the Oamaru concert comprises Four Seasons, Concerto alla rustica RV 151, Triple Concerto RV 554a for violin, cello and harpsichord, and Concerto in D major RV 121.

The performance begins at 4pm. Entry is $45 for adults, $35 for seniors, $20 for students, and $5 for children.

Tickets can be bought online at www.baroquemusic.co.nz/events or with cash only at the door.