Ship Hop Brewing is looking forward to being part of a new event in Oamaru.

Ship Hop will be one of 14 breweries showing their wares at the Hops On Harbour beer festival in Harbour St next Saturday.

Mates Hadley Rich, Ambrose Cotterell, Brad Reid and Nic Mecchia run the Timaru-based microbrewery.

The mates started the brewery last November after they decided they wanted to make high quality beer and enjoy themselves.

So far, the brewery is the only microbrewery in Timaru.

Many of the breweries turning up to the event, including Ship Hop Brewing, are from out of town.

On average, the brewery makes about 100 litres of beer each week.

“We basically brew a different batch of beer every week,” Mr Rich said.

“We’re just doing a whole lot of trials.”

The brewery wanted to show its support for the beer festival.

“It’s pretty local to us, which is important to me,” Mr Rich said.

“I like supporting local things – it’s just going to be a bunch of fun. It sounds like it’s going really well.”

Mr Rich will also help judge a home brew competition that will be featured at the festival.

“I’m looking forward to coming down. It’s going to be exciting to be part of the first year of this new event.”

Mr Rich hoped he would see more people from Timaru turn up to the event.

“We’ve been spreading the word around town here,” he said.

The breweries attending the festival will combine to pour 100 craft beers and ciders.

All money raised from the event will be donated to the Whitestone Civic Trust.

