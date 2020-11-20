As Victor Bulleid celebrated his 103rd birthday at Pen-y-bryn Lodge, he recalled riding his tricycle along the grand home’s hallways.

Mr Bulleid shared a a special lunch with close family members on Tuesday, at the home his grandfather, John Bulleid, built in the 1880s which is now a luxury lodge.

It was his home until he was about 3 years old and left him in a state of wonderment, he said.

He and his wife, Marion, who died age 101 earlier this year, took their family to visit the home several times over the years, and marked special moments there, daughter Debbie Kershaw said.

“It’s a nice way to celebrate.”

Daughter Gill Salt recalled her father telling tales from his childhood at Pen-y-bryn, and the surrounding area.

“The billiard rooms [were] their bedrooms back then,” she said.

Mr Bulleid now lives in Dunedin, but has a long history with North Otago and the Oamaru Mail.

His maternal grandfather, George Jones, bought the Evening Mail in 1887, renaming it the Oamaru Mail, and formed its company in 1909.

Mr Jones and his son, Freddie, were editors of the Oamaru Mail, while Mr Bulleid was a director and chairman on the board.

It was during his time the office changed from linotype machines to computers.

Mr Bulleid was also a well-known businessman in Oamaru, managing John Bulleid and Co, and was a member of the chamber of commerce and chairman of the retailers’ association for 25 years.