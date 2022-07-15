Oamaru woman Kayla Butler wants to ‘‘create a place for people to struggle just a little bit less’’. She speaks to Ashley Smyth about her mental health and why her struggles make her the perfect person to help others.

Ever since she was a child, Kayla Butler has wanted to help others. It has aided her in a lifelong battle with her own mental health, and has driven her to create Divine Coaching, another facet to her business, Divine Within.

‘‘Oh, it’s totally selfish,’’ Mrs Butler said.

‘‘That whole giving and receiving concept. I watched this thing recently about following your bliss, and this is totally my bliss. It fills me up and it makes me a better friend, wife, mother . . . and I think in this life, I think we have to do what makes us, and brings us, the most joy.’’

She was ‘‘incredibly uncool’’ as a child, and did not have friends, but as she grew up, she learned to ‘‘embrace the uncool’’ and now considered it a superpower.

‘‘That’s what makes you individual and who you are.’’

Mrs Butler had dealt with depression for most of her life, and more recently anxiety. She had attempted suicide more than once, but had came to the realisation she was ‘‘here for a reason’’.

‘‘To think of other people feeling that way as well is devastating, but it’s so common, and that’s what I’ve really recognised in my journey.

‘‘I think for so long, I felt like it was just me, and then as I got older and I was more verbal about it, every second person I speak to opens up to me about what they’re struggling with and how they’re feeling.

‘‘Struggles do exist, but they don’t define us, that’s not who we are . . .you can turn it into a positive, you know. Depression makes you more empathetic, it makes you more aware of emotion, and that’s not a bad thing.’’

Initially for Mrs Butler, her most recent work in aged care, was her ‘‘bliss’’.

‘‘I focused my energy into bringing joy into those people’s lives, and oh my God, I learned so much, like, so much, from such amazing people, whose names and faces — I remember them all.’’

She had spent the past two years working at Northanjer Rest Home as a Level 4 healthcare assistant, before leaving in November, due to the vaccine mandates. She had also worked with IHC and other aged care providers.

Something shifted for her, however, once son Freddy, now 3, was born and after she married her builder husband, Steven.

‘‘I wanted to help people more at the beginning of this journey than the end, because I spent so much time supporting people at the end, I’ve learnt so much about generational trauma, and the impacts that get passed down through that, and how much we carry, and how much we restrict ourselves.’’

Divine Within began after Mrs Butler developed her own scented candle for her wedding, but she also had a desire to be a life coach, following her own experiences seeing one.

‘‘It changed my life, and I realised how forward thinking and inclusive it is . . . it’s just embracing your whole being. All the parts that are hard to accept, and everything.’’

With all that was happening in the world, she thought there was a real need for people to invest in themselves and their own wellness. Her candles were a tool to help achieve that, with names like Awaken, Alignment and Awareness, and there was also Breathe, a calming room spray.

Being mandated out of her aged care job ‘‘sucked’’ but was the push she needed to concentrate more on her business, she said.

‘‘I loved my job . . . Especially my boss Belinda [Blackler] . . . they’re like the most amazing, forward-thinking people.

‘‘I’m just really lucky I got so much support from Belinda, and she really, she supported the business even while I was with her . . .and we’re friends now, which is nice.’’

A back injury had affected Mrs Butler’s ability to dive right into her coaching, but instead had forced her to spend time laying a foundation for the business and promoting herself on social media.

The coaching process was all about empowering a person, helping them to embrace who they were, and using it to their advantage.

Clients’ needs were diverse — from people who wanted help to achieve their goals, to those who wanted help with healing from past trauma — so her coaching methods were also diverse.

‘‘I learned lots of different models and theories when I was studying, but I don’t stick to one specific format, because I think, that just doesn’t make sense . . . Like, everyone’s story is so different.’’

She had a passion for helping young people, and said children and teenagers often found it easier to talk to somebody other than their parents.

Children thought they knew how their parents would respond, and never wanted to hurt them, so they held a lot in.

Mrs Butler planned to celebrate one year of her business in October with a late-night market at Oamaru’s Loan and Mercantile building. Her husband would DJ, and she envisaged cocktails and nibbles, and stalls from other businesses in the area.

It would give people a chance to meet her in person, before choosing to invest in her services, she said.

‘‘I want to be familiar for people, like I want people to learn who I am so that they can trust me.’’

Plans for the future involved expanding her product range, and to find more stockists. She also wanted to make her candles more environmentally sustainable. She already provided a discount for those who re-used their jars, and wanted to move from soy wax to maybe bees or coconut.

Mrs Butler said it was the coaching side of the business that brought her the most joy.

‘‘Having feedback from clients, and . . . seeing their results and what they’re accomplishing after doing the course, and reminding me of why I’m doing it in the first place, makes me just want to do it more.’’

