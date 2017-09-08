With the details of the Kurow statue of former All Black captain Richie McCaw finalised, the committee members behind the tribute feel they are in a better position to get their fundraising into gear.

Kurow Museum Committee chairman Bob Watherston said the design was recently given final approval by McCaw and his family.

“It’s what Richie wanted,” Mr Watherston said.

“It represents a staunch look before kick-off, or something like that. We had very little to do with it. We left that to the family and sculptor.”

Just over $20,000 had been raised so far for the statue, which was expected to cost up to $170,000, including GST, Mr Watherston said.

However, work on it had already started.

“It’s not related to the funding.”

Having the final design, created by Lyttelton sculptor Mark Whyte, approved would make it easier to bring in pledges, Mr Watherston said.

The bronze statue design shows McCaw standing tall, and holding a rugby ball.

The statue would stand on a plinth and was expected to be a bit bigger than the real McCaw, Mr Watherston said.

“Not quite 2m.”

Negotiations were under way with private landowners near the children’s playground on State Highway 83 for a space to place the statue.

Ideally, it would sit where a giant cutout of McCaw stood, Mr Watherston said.

“We’re starting to record the number of people who photograph it each day. Tourists stop. I’m sure it will be a popular tourist stop.”

It was hoped the statue would be in place by February.