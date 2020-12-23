The name Spivey has been synonymous with real estate in Oamaru for many years.

And with the third generation of the family – and several other relatives – now involved in the business, it will be for many more.

The late Tony Spivey sen started AC Spivey Real Estate in 1980, and six years later his son, Tony Spivey jun, came on board.

Now, 40 years on, Tony Spivey jun, his wife, Belinda, and their son, Sam, are all working as residential sale consultants at PGG Wrightson.

That does not include their niece, Teagan O’Connell, and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Kinsasha Bevan-Ward, who are also working there.

“It’s great. There’s no two ways about it – it’s really cool. It’s generally fairly lively,” Tony said.

Tony worked alongside his father for 29 years, which created a special relationship and great opportunity to learn about the industry.

“I think for a person to learn and understand your industry you would not have had a better person than my Dad.

“Depending on who you talk to they probably have a story or two about him – he was very committed to North Otago.”

It was a passion he shared with his wife, Belinda, who had been involved for 20 years helping with everything from sales and admin to advertising.

When Tony sen died in 2013, Belinda became more involved in the sales side of the business, as the company transitioned into Spivey Real Estate.

“She’s been fantastic – I’ve been really lucky that she hasn’t killed me. We’ve been married for a long time and worked together for a long time and it’s been great bringing in Sam.”

The team decided to move to PGG Wrightson last year, as it seemed like a natural fit, and six months ago Sam joined the business.

“Youth [are] full of excitement and these guys are willing to learn; they’ve got great attributes – it’s been cool,” Tony said.

Sam had worked as a salesman in England, Canada and Australia over the past four years, and when the Covid-19 pandemic hit he felt it was the right time to return home.

“I got my licence three-four years ago, and I said if I decided to settle down, I’ll come back and do it [in Oamaru],” Sam said.

“When Covid happened, I was in Australia at the time and shifted back here. There was no better time.”

Following in his father and grandfather’s footsteps provided a new challenge, and something completely different for him to focus on.

“I wouldn’t work anywhere else.”

Tony said he and his family were fortunate to have had amazing support from the Oamaru community for so many years.

“I’ve just been incredibly lucky . . . to be involved in the community, and had some really, really fantastic people who have stuck with us – and us with them, to be fair – for 30-plus years.

“We’re really, really fortunate to have had people over the years who think you’re worth a chat. It’s a big investment to let somebody sell your property.”