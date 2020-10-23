“You would have to be a nutcase to do it.”

That’s what Ben Fraser says of his planned six-day, 500km run from Christchurch to Queenstown.

Alongside his running mate and coach Kerryn Bell, of Queenstown, Mr Fraser sets off on his journey tomorrow, to raise money and awareness for mental health.

It was a cause they were both passionate about, he said.

“It will motivate both of us.

“There are plenty of reasons to get out there and do it.”

This week, Mr Fraser tapered off his training and said he was confident of getting the run done in six days.

“You have got to be confident with these sorts of things.”

The support of the Oamaru and wider running community had been humbling, he said. By Wednesday, they had raised more than $5900 of their $10,000 target .

“Even if people think we are crazy, the support is phenomenal.

“It will be a huge achievement, it’s something to definitely remember.”

A support crew will follow them in a campervan, and other people had volunteered to run with them at different times.

Looking after their bodies and nutrition would be very important.

“You can’t afford to forget about anything.

“You have to keep eating and drinking .. that will get harder towards the end of the week.”

They plan to run in 20-minute intervals, then walk for 10 minutes and refuel. They want to run between 12 and 15 hours each day, covering up to 90km.

When Mr Fraser ran the 300km Alps 2 Ocean Ultra marathon, he lost 6kg. He believed he would lose at least that again this time.

But the pain of the run would be nothing compared with making a difference to people’s mental health, he said.

“If it helps save one life then it will be well worth it.”

At the end of it all, he was looking forward to having a beer.

“I haven’t had one for a couple of months, I reckon it will taste bloody good.”

To follow their progress or donate, search “Kerryn and Ben run 500km” on Facebook, or visit give.everydayhero.com.