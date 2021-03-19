From Rummikub and Crib to Snakes and Ladders, Age Concern’s Wednesday board games at the Oamaru Public Library offer something for everyone.

With the help of volunteers, the weekly board game sessions were first launched after last year’s Covid-19 lockdown.

Age Concern Waitaki co-ordinator Caitriona Prunty said it was all about alleviating social isolation.

Some of the people Age Concern worked with were very lonely – many lived on their own or were new to town, Ms Prunty said.

“My job is about social connections,” she said.

The sessions catered to different personality types and people could go with the flow.

“On one hand, it’s very social, so it’s a chance to chat with people and maybe make some new friends.

“On the other hand, some people might like to come and just play a game without pressure.”

It was a great chance to meet new people, or just go out and do something different, she said.

“You get to work your brain which is great for all ages, not just for people over 65 years old.”

People of any age were welcome to participate.

“We’re always happy for cross generational contact to happen.

“If a 14-year-old that likes Rummikub walks into the library, they are welcome to join in.”

Rummikub player Heather McElroy said she loved the ambience Wednesday board games created.

“You get a friendly crowd here.”

The board games were a good way to promote Age Concern’s other services, such as its Sunday van outings and exercise classes.

Mrs McElroy had met her Rummikub competitors, Bill and Leonie Crawford, at the regular exercise classes.

The board game sessions are held at the Oamaru Public Library every Wednesday, from 1.30pm to 3pm.