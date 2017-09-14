Oamaru design agency Design Federation has been recognised at national level for its work on heritage-themed tourism attraction Whitestone City.

Design federation director Annabel Berry was presented with the commercial interior public and retail space trophy at the Resene Total Colour Awards at the Viaduct Events Centre in Auckland on Saturday.

Whitestone City, a $600,000 Victorian era-themed heritage centre with some modern elements, opened in May.

It is a joint venture between Tourism Waitaki and the Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust with support from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Oamaru-based Design Federation was engaged as the head designer and project management team to bring together the heritage and stories of North Otago into a live interactive experience based in the town’s historic precinct.

In a summary of the work that went into the project’s colour scheme, Resene said a high level of detail was paid to authenticity.

“When developing the colour palette the first consideration was the historical knowledge of the time, the colours that were used during the Victorian and Edwardian periods specifically in the North Otago region. Historic homesteads and buildings throughout the region were visited where original paint colours were still shown, spaces were discussed with local historians and the OWCT liaison.

“The complete colour palette includes 25 different Resene colours to create a co-ordinated, bold scheme that enhances the overall experience.”

Mrs Berry said she was delighted to receive the award.

“We took our design and colour cues from the past then interpreted them in a fresh and innovative way. Our colours choices take visitors on a journey from the moody working-class scenes to the more sophisticated parlour area. It is a real honour for our team to recognised nationally for this work.”