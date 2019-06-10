North Otago agricultural consultant Alan Harvey hopes the district will get behind him in the Young Farmer of the Year People’s Choice Award.

Mr Harvey will represent the Aorangi region in the national final in Hawkes Bay on July 4 to 6. In the lead-up, he is asking for votes from the public.

The People’s Choice was introduced in 2016 as a way for finalists to showcase themselves as ambassadors and encourage more young people into the rural sector, FMG chief client officer Andrea Brunner said.

“Rural and provincial communities are fiercely loyal, and this award gives people a chance to show that loyalty by backing their favourite competitor.”

Each of the seven finalists has established a Facebook page, had their face and name plastered on a billboard to be installed in their region, and received tuition on marketing themselves.

Everyone who votes goes into a draw to win a Fitbit Surge, and the winning finalist gets $1000 for their Young Farmers Club. If Mr Harvey wins, that would go to the Five Forks club.

Voting, which is open until the winner is announced, can be done by visiting fmg.co.nz/peopleschoice.

People can also keep up-to-date with Mr Harvey’s activities heading towards the final at facebook.com/alanharvey.yfoty2019

He splits his time between working for Agri Planz, an environmental planning management service for farmers, and helping out on the family sheep and beef farm at Airedale.