Altrusa club country’s top literacy achiever again

Oamaru’s Altrusa club is the country’s top literacy achiever.

It was presented with the Letha H. Brown Literacy Award at the Altrusa national conference in Tauranga.

The trophy is named after the former Altrusa International president who introduced literacy as a major emphasis for the women’s service organisation.

This is the fifth time Oamaru has won the award since it was instigated in 1991.

This time it was for literacy programmes it ran in September and October last year, catering for five age-groups in the local population.

All babies born at Oamaru Hospital in September were given a book.

Preschoolers benefited from Altrusa’s centenary campaign to have each club donate 100 books to their community.

More than 100 were given to North Otago kindergartens and playcentres.

At the primary school level, Altrusa members covered 700 library books at Oamaru North School.

The secondary school contribution entailed revamping application forms for the annual scholarships Altrusa offers to Waitaki Girls’ High School and St Kevin’s College.

Altrusa thought laterally for its project to help adults. Members made curtains to give privacy to people using the Literacy North Otago premises in Oamaru’s Ribble St.

The Oamaru Altrusa literacy committee chairwoman Lynette Budge worked with former Literacy North Otago staff member and Altrusa then-president-elect Helen Newlands to devise the programmes and present them to the national body under the title “Words Work”.

As New Zealand’s winner, Oamaru now vies for the international Letha H. Brown award.

It will be presented at the 2017 convention being held in Nashville next month, where Mrs Newlands will be among the delegates.