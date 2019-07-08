Waitaki residents can eat their way around the world without leaving Oamaru.

A new event to celebrate the district’s growing mix of ethnicities is being held on July 20.

As if that wasn’t a good enough excuse to go along, it will also raise funds for the new St John building project.

“Food brings people together,” co-organiser Heather Burgher, a Southern Wide Real Estate agent originally from South Africa, said.

Southern Wide has supported projects including Les Quartermaine’s walk from Cape Reinga to Bluff to help St John Oamaru fund new premises.

“We got chatting and thought we need to do something with food,” Mrs Burgher said.

“It’s a very positive thing; it’s come from within the community.”

Mrs Burgher and colleague Cailleen Trengrove joined forces with Vanessa McNeill, from China, and Nicola Mountain, from England, to find people from about 20 nations who could prepare dishes to be served on the night.

“There’s always space for more,” Mrs Burgher said.

Anyone wanting to add to the line-up should contact her.

Representatives from each country would serve the food in the Loan and Merc, from 7pm.

Raffle tickets would be sold to add to the evening’s takings, and a cash bar would be open.

Sponsors willing to donate prizes or funds were also welcome to contact Mrs Burgher.

Tickets to Food from Around the World cost $25. Numbers are limited, so people wanting to attend should act quickly, the organisers said.

Tickets are available at Fat Sally’s, Southern Wide and the Oamaru i-Site.

Mrs Burgher hoped it would lead to a quarterly food market in Oamaru in the future.