Artists are being invited to help brighten the streets of Oamaru.

Chorus and the Waitaki District Council are asking local artists to submit designs to beautify four more telecommunications cabinets in the North Otago town.

The cabinet art project, which focused on some of the more frequently tagged cabinets, had been very successful in Waitaki so far, Chorus community relations manager Jo Seddon said.

The telecommunications company was pleased to extend the programme in Oamaru and continue its work with the Waitaki District Council, she said.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said he was looking forward to seeing the designs submitted by local artists.

“It is an excellent idea and it helps add a lot of interest to what is otherwise a bit of rather boring infrastructure,” Mr Kircher said.

“We have many talented artists in Waitaki, so featuring them and aspects of our district make for a fantastic result.”

Applications are now open and Waitaki District Council communications specialist Lisa Scott, who will be co-ordinating the designs and artists, said it was a great opportunity for artists to showcase their talent to not only the Oamaru community, but also to the wider world.

Successful cabinet art will be featured on Chorus’ website and will be considered for print in the 2021 Chorus cabinet art calendar, copies of which are sent around the world.

Chorus encourages artists to submit a memorable design relevant to the community and respectful of the site and local features. Artists are also asked to submit a title and a description with their work.

For more information, and a link to the application form, visit: chorus.co.nz/community/cabinet-art-programme.