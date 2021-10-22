Artists pool talent on harbour mural

A group of artists came together at the weekend to create something “uniquely Oamaru”.

Oamaru artists Dave Kingan, Al Bell, Philina den Dulk, Matthew Wicks and Luzette Crossan spent Saturday and Sunday creating a mural of the town’s historic breakwater on a wall at Badger & Mackerel cafe.

Wicks, the Waitaki Arts Festival street art co-ordinator, said the group wanted to highlight one of the seaside town’s most “iconic” views while bringing more street art to the town centre.

The project had been “a lot of fun”.

“It’s just been the best weekend,” Wicks said.

“The weather was fantastic, everyone coming by has just been the most positive, most friendly bunch of people you could’ve asked for – it just reminds us what an awesome town we live in.”

To Wicks, the view of the Oamaru Harbour and breakwater was one he had enjoyed all his life.

“Fishing at the harbour, hanging out down there as a kid, even now sitting at The Galley cafe – it’s an iconic view.”

Kingan, Bell, den Dulk, and Crossan – who all had their own “amazing” individual artistic skillsets – were ”just the best bunch of artists” to work with.

“We’ve achieved something really cool – it’s really bright and really modern.”

Street art was something Oamaru was “really lacking”, and the group of artists was now on a mission “to transform as many walls as we can”.

“We can’t wait until the next one.”

The Waitaki Arts Festival continues this weekend, with Michael Houstoun and Rodger Fox Big Band’s performance tonight, Poetry and Music in the North Otago Landscape tomorrow night, and Meet the Maker over tomorrow and Sunday.

The full programme is available online at oamaruoperahouse.co.nz.

Additional reporting Ruby Heyward