A writer is ‘‘one of the many things’’ Catriona Schoneveld would like to be when she grows up, and it is looking promising for the talented 10-year-old.

The Weston School pupil was commended in the finals of a youth short story writing competition for National Flash Fiction Day last month.

The competition was run by the people behind the Fingers Commas Toes journal, and was part of the 2022 Festival of Flash as it celebrated 10 years.

Catriona was one of 45 young writers, up to the age of 18, shortlisted for the awards, and was one of only three commended, after the top three place-getters.

The year 6 pupil said she found out about the competition through her older sister, Johanna, who was told about it by her English teacher at high school.

Catriona’s 62-word piece Danger, Danger — about two boys ‘‘fighting a dinosaur’’ — was inspired by something she saw on the Festival of Flash website, she said.

‘‘We were kind of brainstorming, because Johanna was going to do it, and Mum and Dad went on to the site, and there was this author, who basically was like ‘I’m going to include a balloon in my story’, and then he wrote a story about it. And that’s what really inspired me to do it.’’

Judging of the shortlist took place online, and Catriona had to read her story out loud over Zoom, along with the other competitors, during a day-long final on June 19. The winners were announced that night.

She said she was ‘‘very surprised’’ when she found out she had even made the shortlist, as one of the youngest entrants, and was ‘‘pretty excited’’ to find out she had been commended.

Although there were cash prizes for the top three, Catriona did not expect a prize.

‘‘I think it’s just, you know, the feeling,’’ she said.

She did a lot of writing in her spare time — ‘‘most of the time it’s just poems though’’ — and she also loved drama and art.

She thought she would probably enter the competition again.

‘‘It was a very good learning experience, and it’s actually very good to get yourself to know Zoom.’’