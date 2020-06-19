Being compared to Kiwi pop star Lorde feels just fine for Oamaru singer-songwriter Emma-Kate Newlove .

The 21-year-old has just released a six-song EP on Spotify and Apple iTunes called Station 7, which she wrote, recorded and produced herself from her bedroom, and she is excited for the world to hear it.

Newlove released the EP at the end of May after working on it for seven months. It had been played in more than 50 countries, and so far had 4200 listens, she told the Oamaru Mail last week.

“It’s cool to see something I’ve worked on for more than half a year being listened to,” she said. “Even if it’s not thousands of people, it was my dream to have my music listened to all over the world.”

After New Zealand, the United States had the highest number of listeners, she said.

One of the songs, City Gates,was released on video-sharing app TikTok, and had more than 30,000 views. Newlove thought this might have led people to seek her out on Spotify. A lot of the comments on her TikTok were very positive, and some suggested she had a “Lorde vibe” to her.

“I love an authentic sound – a really raw one. I think it’s more relatable.”

Newlove works at Scotts Brewing Co full-time and has recently completed an internship in Christian ministry at Oamaru’s House of Breakthrough church.

Artists she drew inspiration from included Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Brooke Fraser.

“I love Brooke Fraser. She’s a huge inspiration. She started off here [in New Zealand] and is now one of the biggest worship artists in the world.”

Although Newlove would not classify her own music as worship as such, all her songs “come from a place of God”, she said.

“Whether you hear it or not or believe it or not.”

For her it was more about connecting with the listener.

“If it makes a person feel understood, then that’s my job done.”

Newlove’s future plans included getting her music heard, and playing more live gigs.

“I’d love to share my music more widely and upskill in my producing standards as well.”

The EP’s name Station 7came from the last song on the album. It was more upbeat, and was about coming to the end of a long train ride.

“It’s been a long, arduous journey, and Station 7 is at the end. It’s about going to a new place, and it’s a positive place.”