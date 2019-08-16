Award success ‘team effort’

After their success at the Mid and South Canterbury Registered Master Builders 2019 House of the Year competition last week, David Reid Homes Waitaki/South Canterbury will now compete against the country’s best.

At an awards night in Timaru last Friday, David Reid Homes Waitaki/South Canterbury won the categories for new homes from $600,000 to $750,000 and $750,000 to $1 million and won three gold awards – in the up to $450,000, between $600,000 and $750,000 and between $750,000 and $1 million categories.

In the lifestyle section, it also won the outdoor living award for the best integration of interior and outdoor living “as a seamless expression of the home’s design and construction”.

Two of the company’s gold-award-winning houses have now been named in the country’s top 100 new homes.

It was company directors Aaron and Nikki Mackay’s first time entering the Master Builders House of the Year competition.

“We did a lot better than we thought. We’d heard it was quite tough,” Mr Mackay said.

The three houses they entered showed “the best of what you can get for your money”, Mrs Mackay said.

They said their success was a team effort and heaped praise on their foreman, Brendan Montaperto, as well as their architect, subcontractors and, most importantly, their home owners.

“We can’t build great houses without great clients who are willing to go the extra mile, incorporating their ideas into the build,” Mr Mackay said.

“Our architect is fantastic and all our [subcontractors] work well together.”

The awards were announced at a gala dinner in Timaru on August 9.

“Ten of us went up – we took clients and we took our foreman Brendan and his partner and our painter,” Mrs Mackay said.

The outdoor living award was for their $750,000 to $1 million category-winning home.

Judges said the Oamaru home had an outdoor living environment “unequalled in choice, location, and activity spaces”.

It had a children’s garden with a trampoline and playhut and also featured a sunken firepit, spa pool, and morning and evening patios.

“This is an amazing space for day-to-day living as well as entertaining,” the judges said.

“The relationship and orientation of these spaces to the internal layout of the house is seamless and extends boundary to boundary.

“The focus of the outdoor fireplace, spa, and large-scale furniture completes this impressive outdoor living space with the inclusion of large stone boulders which provide a linking landscape feature.”

David Reid Homes Waitaki/South Canterbury covered a large area, with bases in Oamaru and Twizel, and Mrs Mackay said business was steady.

“Twizel is really booming at the moment and coming into summer I’m sure it’ll ramp up again with holidaymakers.”

Overall, 12 homes were awarded gold at the Mid and South Canterbury competition.

Mr and Mrs Mackay’s gold award winners in the under $450,000 and $750,000 to $1million categories, selected in the top 100 new homes, will now be re-judged by a panel to determine the overall national winners.

The results will be announced at an event in Auckland on November 23.