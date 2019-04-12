Four exceptional individuals have been recognised for their contribution to entertainment.

Last week Musical Theatre Oamaru presented awards in conjunction with its 62nd annual meeting.

Avril Keep received the Musical Theatre New Zealand Merit Award for her expertise, ingenuity, and ongoing enthusiasm as head of wardrobe. The award is given to a person who has made an outstanding achievement and contribution over at least 20 years.

In nominating Mrs Keep for this national honour, MTO said “not all leading ladies are on stage”.

Another national honour – The Entertainment Technology New Zealand Youth Achievement Award – was bestowed upon St Kevin’s College pupil Isaac Steel. The award is given to a person showing promise in an aspect of entertainment beyond being on stage.

Isaac had a lot of knowledge in both sound and lighting, MTO president Daniel Martin said.

Isaac was in charge of the LED screen at the rear of the stage during last year’s hit show Mamma Mia!, and put in a lot of work with productions at his school.

Audience favourite and character actor extraordinaire David Blair received life membership of Musical Theatre Oamaru.

Colin Clearwater, who is equally adept onstage and backstage and always willing to help, was presented with the Musical Theatre Oamaru Special Award.