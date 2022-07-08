The Oamaru community’s efforts in predator control work, no matter how big or small, are ‘‘extremely important’’ as New Zealand works towards becoming predator-free by 2050, the Oamaru Urban Trapping Alliance (OUTA) says.

OUTA, a collaboration between the Department of Conservation and the Waitaki Menzshed, has officially launched its backyard trapping programme.

Waitaki Menzshed volunteers have spent the past two months building traps, and have 42 ready to be picked up and put into backyards across Oamaru. The traps, which have been designed using a Doc template, cost $10 each, and come with detailed instructions on how to manage them successfully and safely, identify target predators and record data on catches, as well as what bait to use and where and how to place them.

Doc Oamaru ranger Andy Powazynski said there was a science to placing traps in the backyard.

‘‘It’s not just, ‘Oh, I’ll chuck it down there’. You’ve got to . . . think like a rat.’’

Mr Powazynski had tried a lot of different baits in his own backyard traps, and said peanut butter was the best — preferably chocolate-flavoured and mixed with rolled oats. Bacon had also been successful as bait.

Mr Powazynski hoped that involving the community in backyard trapping would inspire more people to get involved in wider trapping and conservation efforts in the district.

‘‘We’re trying to encourage community involvement,’’ Mr Powazynski said.

The ultimate goal was to introduce a tunnel trap into the backyard of every house in the North Otago town. Another 72 traps were under production, and the Menzshed would continue building them to meet demand.

‘‘Hopefully we can keep up,’’ Waitaki Menzshed co-ordinator Philip Ennor said.

The trapping programme was being sponsored by Mitre 10 Mega, the Oamaru Toolshed and Bell-Booth Limited, and had received donations from Topflite and Great Southern, but any monetary support to help fund the smaller parts required for traps would be greatly appreciated, Mr Powazynski said.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher last week gave the OUTA $1000 from the Mayoral Discretionary Fund.

Mr Kircher said he was ‘‘really impressed’’ with Mr Powazynski’s public talk on the project in May. The talk attracted about 70 people to the Scottish Hall, an indication of the enthusiasm in the district to get involved in backyard trapping and predator monitoring, Mr Kircher said.

‘‘It’s just a great opportunity to actually get rid of some of these pests and help encourage our wild birdlife,’’ he said.

The Menzshed meets three times a week, and has about 20 members at present.

Mr Ennor said the trapping programme was an ideal project for the group to be involved in.

He encouraged everyone to pick up a trap for their backyard from the Waitaki Menzshed, at the right-hand end of the Oamaru Railway Station, which is open from 9am to noon on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.