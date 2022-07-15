Central South Island Fish & Game has set up a ballot system to limit angler numbers on the Ohau River.

Fish & Game officer Rhys Adams said limiting angler numbers on the Ohau River, between lakes Ohau and Ruataniwha, would maintain the high-country fishery aesthetics during the increasingly popular September and October ‘‘spring season’’.

Three separate ballot draws will be held to ensure the limited number of highly sought-after controlled-period licences, which will enable anglers to fish for a specified 23-day fishing allocation only, are issued randomly and fairly to anglers.

Fishing the Ohau River without a valid controlled period licence was a criminal offence and would be enforced, Mr Adams said.

The Ohau River spring season offered a ‘‘one-of-a-kind’’ high-country trophy trout fishery — it opened two months earlier than traditional high-country river fisheries, he said.

The Ohau River was once a regionally significant trout fishery before being dewatered during the construction of the Waitaki hydroelectricity scheme in the 1980s. Its productive summertime fishery never returned after controlled flows were reinstated to provide a recreational fishery.

The spring season returned a prized fishery to the Ohau River by allowing anglers to access the later part of the rainbow trout spawning run, Mr Adams said.

Spawning surveys undertaken by Central South Island Fish & Game have revealed that all brown trout and two-thirds of rainbow trout spawning is completed by early September and spawning during September and October is unlikely to add appreciably to annual spawning production.

Entries for the first of three ballots open today and close on August 1. For more information or to access the online ballot entry form, visit the ‘‘Ohau River controlled backcountry fishery’’ page on the Fish & Game website fishandgame.org.nz.