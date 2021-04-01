If you are buying a ticket to the Carnivorous Plant Society’s Oamaru show, you may be unwittingly purchasing a plane ticket to another universe.

The band is bringing an explosion of heavily instrumental music and animations to the Oamaru Opera House next week – taking its audience out of the venue and into a world unknown.

Rather than just relying on vocals, many of the songs were accompanied by animations, created by band leader Finn Scholes.

Scholes said they were often set in a similar universe or “an imaginary place” of science fiction where anything could happen.

“Often the most unexpected things happen there … you get teleported to this place.”

For Scholes, the band was a “creative vehicle” for other pursuits such as animations and drawings.

For one of the band’s four albums, he created a comic book and in another his father read fables at the end of each song.

The psychedelic animations would not just appeal to adults.

He encouraged parents to bring their kids along, if only just to see the multitude of instruments there were being used – from a tuba, to a vibraphone, saxophone, trumpet, trombone, and mbanza.

As a music teacher himself, Scholes always encouraged his students to try different instruments, and at the Oamaru show, children would see there were many more instruments they could learn than just a guitar.

Since the Carnivorous Plant Society was formed in 2013, it had been multi-faceted, with “lots of improvisation”.

“We’re not playing like robots.

“It’s fundamentally a jazz band.”

Although the band would have a new look for its tour – with many of the original band members unavailable due to prior commitments – Scholes looked forward to the “new level of sound”.

He said the band would feature multi-instrumentalists Michael Bark, who would play “mind-blowing drums”, Brett Adam, who was a “legendary guitar player” and “one of the top players in New Zealand”, Sean Martin-Buss, who specialised in experimental and improvisational sound, and Eric Scholes, who was “one of New Zealand’s top bass players”.

With the new mix of members, Scholes expected the performances to be “dancy” and upbeat.

The Carnivorous Plant Society’s Oamaru show on April 9 begins a busy weekend at the Oamaru Opera House.

It is followed by Wild Dogs Under My Skirt on April 10, a deeply personal view of Pacific Islander life in New Zealand.

On April 11, the opera house hosts the New Zealand String Quartet’s Beethoven: Virtuoso, celebrating Beethoven’s 250th anniversary, and on April 12, Janet Frame’s classic novel Owls Do Cry comes to life in Red Leap Theatre’s multimedia visual experience of the same name, filled with fierce heart and visual splendour.

Tickets for all four shows are available through the Oamaru Opera House.