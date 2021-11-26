When Waimate’s Tania Hayes decided to take her hair and beauty business on the road, she did not imagine how quickly it would take off.

Hair She Goes is the name of the business she started from a truck, in August 2019. She now has 150 clients from Timaru to Oamaru, inland to Twizel, and all the places in between.

‘‘I don’t have much time off,’’ Miss Hayes said.

The hairdresser and beauty therapist trained in Invercargill before moving back to South Canterbury, where her family was based. She had jobs in Timaru and Pleasant Point before taking a position at In Hair Design in Waimate.

‘‘I was there for two years, and then I . . .wanted to do the beauty therapy side of it, but it was just hairdressing where I was. So I made the leap and I became self-employed.’’

She had long wanted to create a mobile business, but had ‘‘no idea’’ how to make it work.

‘‘So, I probably spent the first year of my business with a lot of teething problems . . .But yeah, it just has kind of grown, and obviously I had more ideas, and I had to get a bigger truck to fit everything in, which has probably been the biggest issue.’’

The benefit of Miss Hayes visiting people in their homes was it often became a family affair.

‘‘Mum will get her colour put on, Dad will have a haircut, kids will have a haircut, Mum will have her colour washed off, and usually she gets her eyebrows and eyelashes tinted and waxed. So, it’s a one-stop shop, without leaving home,’’ she said.

Miss Hayes had a house in Waimate and a place to stay with a good friend in the Hakataramea Valley. She split her time between the two, so she did not have to travel back and forth as much.

The highlight of her job was doing hair and make-up on photo shoots with ‘‘absolute godsend’’ Bex Hayman, of accessories brand Whistle and Pop, based in the valley.

Photographer Dana Johnston had also been amazing for her business, often recommending Hair She Goes to the brides she took photographs for, Miss Hayes said.

‘‘It’s a one-stop shop for brides.’’

The three women worked together on the Whistle and Pop photo shoots, and Miss Hayes described it as ‘‘creative madness’’.

‘‘It’s a creative space, and getting together with the three of us.

‘‘It’s just so much fun, because we all can be our own creative person in some way.

‘‘We bounce ideas off one another, and it’s so fun working with all the models. It’s just easy and it’s fun. So yeah, probably that would have to be one of my favourite parts.’’

The Covid-19 lockdowns had been challenging for the business — not so much the quiet times, but the ensuing madness of trying to attend to all her clients.

‘‘It’s just mental,’’ she said.

‘‘Just because I’m by myself. It’s so busy. It probably takes me a lot longer to catch up than it would a salon.’’

Although Hair She Goes had a presence on social media, Miss Hayes was reluctant to post too often, as bookings could quickly get out of control.

She now had the luxury of being ‘‘pretty selective’’, she said.

‘‘Whereas probably before I wasn’t. I just wanted to make everybody happy, but in the world we live in today, you can’t do that.’’

In her spare time, Miss Hayes spent a lot of time with family and loved sport, especially netball.

She enjoyed the range of clients she worked with, and the flexibility her business offered people.

She had a lot of older clients who lived in rural areas, and there were also the people who did not want to spend time sitting in a salon waiting for a colour to process.

‘‘People can still do all those household chores while they’re waiting,’’ she said.