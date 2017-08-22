An 8-year-old Otematata boy loves pig-hunting with his dad – and also writing about it.

Ben Thomas, a pupil at Waitaki Valley School, recently had his second article printed in New Zealand Pig Hunter magazine.

He was on the cover of an issue last year, which was accompanied by a small article.

His most recent piece appeared in the July-August issue of the magazine, and describes a pig-hunting experience he had with his dad, Mark Thomas, and friend Cameron Notman.

It turned out to be a successful outing, with the group bringing home one pig.

As well as his article, there is a photo of Ben and Cameron with the animal.

Ben’s mum, Liz Thomas, said it was only natural he would come to love hunting.

“He’d sort of have to be into it, but he does love it.”

She said the family hunted on farms in the area around Otematata and Ben always enjoyed his adventures.

She added he was rapt to be featured in the magazine for a second time.

“He’s very pleased with himself. It’s quite an achievement for him . it’s got him really interested in reading and writing.”