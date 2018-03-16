Cars and machinery of all shapes and sizes will roll into the Oamaru Racecourse on Sunday.

It is again time for the annual Weston Playcentre Big Wheels Day.

The event is the playcentre’s major fundraiser for the year and it usually attracts large numbers.

Weston Playcentre president Rihi Schultz is hopeful the event will again be a success.

“We really want it to become an event on everybody’s calendar,” she said.

“Old favourites”, including a digger and a concrete truck, will feature, and a large pile of wood chips will be set up so children can test out the digger.

A variety of static vehicles will also be on display, as well as a police vehicle.

Last year, a police paddy wagon proved to be a hit, Mrs Schultz said.

Live entertainment and food vendors would also contribute to the atmosphere.

Mrs Schultz believed the event had improved over the years, and the playcentre was grateful for the support of volunteers and local businesses.

“It’s been a total community input,” she said.

If the weather turned bad, the event would be postponed and held in conjunction with the Whitestone Wipe Out on April 7.

“We’d prefer it to be good weather, because it just means a lot of families won’t choose one event over the other,” she said.

Plans were already in place to hold an event next year.

“We’ve definitely got it on the horizon for every year,” she said.

“Even if it’s overcast, we definitely encourage people to come out. Kids get cabin fever when they’re stuck inside all day, so get out there and have fun.”

The Big Wheels Day starts at 11am on Sunday and finishes about 3pm.