Bike park to open in March

A smaller version of Oamaru’s soon-to-be-completed learn-to-ride bike park at Friendly Bay may be constructed in Kurow, Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher says.

The bike park, scheduled to be officially opened in March, features give-way signs, stop signs, roundabouts and pedestrian crossings.

However, it will not include traffic lights.

“It was about affordability and I think kids would kind of ignore them. As far as enjoying the place, the kids will just run right through a red light,” Mr Kircher said.

He was pleased with how the bike park was taking shape, and said it “was looking really super”, with only road markings to be painted and areas around the park itself to be planted.

Play equipment will be installed on the islands created by the track, and the second stage – landscaping on the seaward side of the bike park with a seating area and wall – will be completed before the track is opened.

Mr Kircher was keen to see a similar bike park constructed in Kurow on a smaller scale.

“We’ve talked before about doing smaller versions of it around the district .. and could we look at one potentially for Kurow. That’s something we will look at. I would like to see that – it’s just the cost of it and when.”

While the $250,000 bike park north of the pedestrian rail bridge at Oamaru’s waterfront was officially a Friendly Bay Railway Bridge Restoration Trust project, it was spearheaded by Mr Kircher and deputy mayor Melanie Tavendale after the idea was first mooted on social media two years ago.

The council committed about $130,000 to the project and approved plans for the park in 2015.

In October, the Otago Community Trust granted $55,000 towards the project.

“We’re looking forward to getting the fencing down and letting the young ones on then,” Mr Kircher said.