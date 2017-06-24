A new mountain bike track is being built in Oamaru as part of an overall plan to establish an off-road link between other tracks in the area around Reservoir Rd.

Work on the track, at Glen Eden Reserve, is being carried out by members of Mountain Biking North Otago and contractors.

The track starts at the top end of the reserve at the dead end of Reservoir Rd, and will wind down through young pine trees to the bottom of the gully, where existing tracks provide access to the end of Glen St.

Mountain Biking North Otago president Andrew Milne said the project was part of a future plan to cater for increased interest in the sport locally.

“The intention is to create a link to the different areas that have mountain bike tracks in Oamaru. The intention is, eventually, you will be able to go from the botanical gardens from the Alps 2 Ocean, around Hospital Hill to Glen Eden Reserve and to Reservoir Rd.”

He believed it would give riders more variety and test their abilities.

There is presently a digger on site cutting the track, while volunteers had used power and hand tools to clear scrub.

The track will then be made rideable.

Mr Milne said work had progressed well, but was unable to predict when the track would be open.

“It’s going really well. It’s hard to put a timeframe on it because we are dependent on the weather and the availability of contractors and volunteers.

“We hope to have it done in a matter of weeks and not months, and the track will benefit other users as well, like walkers.”

Waitaki District Council parks officer Mike Kwant said the track “was consistent” with the Waitaki Reserves Management Plan adopted by the council in 2014.

The club has also built tracks at Herbert Forest and Cape Wanbrow.