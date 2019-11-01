Bookarama helps buy chemotherapy chair

When the Rotary Club of Oamaru asked people to choose how funds raised at Bookarama should be spent, the result was a landslide.

Among other projects, book-lovers voted to support the Oamaru hospital’s proposal to offer patients the benefits of a specialised chemotherapy chair when they came in for treatment.

The idea came about when then Oamaru Rotary Club president Jim Hopkins approached the hospital to ask if the Bookarama team could use the pipe band hall as a drop-off and sorting base for books.

They agreed funding a chemotherapy chair would be a good way to “rent” the building.

Bookarama raised more than $30,000, a figure thought to be a record and the proceeds were split between several Rotary projects – the chemotherapy chair, the work-ready passport, migrant worker support, and emergency response kits.

Oamaru Hospital chief executive Ruth Kibble said it was important for chemotherapy patients to be as comfortable as possible when they were getting infusions.

“That’s one of the key benefits these chairs offer,” Mrs Kibble said.

The specialised chairs also allow other treatments to be administered and can be used by people recovering from minor surgery, like the procedures carried out when the surgical bus visits.

The chair, installed at the hospital last week also benefits nursing staff. Because patients are better positioned, it is easier to give the care needed.