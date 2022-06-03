This year’s Bookarama has smashed records.

By Wednesday, the Rotary Club of Oamaru’s annual book sale had raised $55,000, surpassing last year’s record of $42,000, Bookarama convenver Ele Ludemann said.

The sale was due to finish on Sunday, but it was extended until today, due to its popularity and the quality selection of books this year.

The extension had been a success, and from Wednesday, all books were half›price.

Mrs Ludemann was thrilled with the support for this year’s event.

‘‘We’ve never had so many good books, both in quality and variety, I think, and the generosity of the public who donate and buy them.’’

Organising Bookarama was a big task, and Mrs Ludemann heaped praise on the club members and book›loving volunteers who helped out, and the members of the public who donated and bought books.

Old Boys rugby players had also played a part in helping shift the books on site.

‘‘It’s the team effort because it couldn’t happen without everyone,’’ she said.

There had been great feedback from locals and visitors about this year’s sale.

‘‘We’ve had people from out of town who have said that they’re absolutely amazed that something like this is happening in a small town.’’

Any children’s books left over will be given to local kindergartens, Plunket and the foodbank, and any hobby›style books are given to the Department of Corrections. Others will be given to the Waitaki Resource Recovery Park.

Bookarama finishes at 4pm today.