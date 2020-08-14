Bookarama has been postponed until the Covid-19 alert returns to Level 1.

The Rotary Club of Oamaru made the decision on Tuesday night, before its annual book sale fundraiser was to have started on Wednesday.

Chairwoman Ele Ludemann said it could have opened for two hours from 10am until Covid-19 Level 2 took effect at noon, but it was a lot simpler logistically not to open at all.

Rotary member Jim Hopkins said it was sad to have to turn away the people who were eager to get the first pick of the hundreds of second-hand books, jigsaw puzzles, and DVDs.

However, Bookarama would be back on as soon as possible after the resumption of Level 1.

If the Government gave the all-clear to go back to Level 1 at midnight tonight, Bookarama would open at 10am on Saturday, Mrs Ludemann said.

“It’s in the Government’s hands,” Mr Hopkins said.

He and Mrs Ludemann urged people to check online before heading to the pop-up shop where this year’s Bookarama was being held – 205A Thames St, next to Sutherlands.

Updates would be posted on the Rotary Club of Oamaru Facebook page.