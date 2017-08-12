A project to replace a leaking roof at the Oamaru Squash and Badminton Club has been given a financial boost by the Otago Community Trust.

In the latest round of funding for July, the club was granted $25,000 to help with the reroofing of the Tyne St building.

The roof of Mitchell Hall, where badminton is played, has rusted and has several holes, while glass panel skylights in the roof are insecure due to the deterioration of the material securing them in place.

At times, water has leaked on to all three courts, creating a potential danger to players.

Oamaru Squash and Badminton Club president Peter Mountain said the project had an overall cost of over $100,000 and the community trust’s donation was a huge boost.

“It’s wonderful. It’s very good news. We’ve got quite a lot we want to achieve so this is very welcome.”

The club hosts regular squash and badminton tournaments at its base. A local church group also uses the hall weekly, while Oamaru Intermediate School holds regular badminton have-a-go days at the venue.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Mill Restoration Trust was granted $22,000 to help with costs associated with the development of the area surrounding the former mill’s historic waterwheel, which is being restored.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher, a trustee, said the grant was welcomed.

“Obviously, we’re pleased to hear of our success with the community trust, and it’s going to be a significant contribution to the landscaping of the area,” Mr Kircher said.

“Once the wheel is up and restored and back in place, we’re wanting to make it a nice place to go and visit.”

He said an off-road parking area and picnic area were planned, while a deck and plantings were also on the cards.

The actual cost of the wheel restoration project is about $100,000.

The trust secured a grant of $80,000 several months ago, while the Waitaki District Council committed $10,000 in September 2015 and another $10,000 as part of the 2017-18 annual plan.

Mr Kircher said the project was moving towards its final stages.

“It’s one of those moving feasts, really. If we had a bit more [money] we could do a bit more, but at the moment we are close to completing the project.”

Other grants: Meadowbank United Football Club ($300), 20 new match balls; Awamoa Bowling Club ($2000), re-levelling and re-laying of the club’s greens; Waitaki District Council ($4200), reroofing of the Pukeuri Hall; Oamaru Opera House Charitable Trust ($7000), Waitaki Arts Festival.