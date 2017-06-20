Breastfeeding mums given help

Oamaru has a new drop-in centre called The Milk Room.

Open in the Severn St Plunket rooms every Tuesday from 9.30am to noon, it provides a free place where families can get one-to-one breastfeeding help and information.

The Milk Room has been set up by Breastfeeding Support Otago and Southland (Breastfeeding SOS).

Peer support trainer and member Lydia Quested said it was exciting to offer the new service to North Otago parents.

“We are a diverse group of mothers, of different ages with different experiences, with one common passion – that is wanting to help and support parents around choices with feeding their babies.”

The Milk Room is run by trained breastfeeding peer supporters who provide non-judgmental information on the normal course of breastfeeding, overcoming common barriers, and breastfeeding challenges. They are passionate and committed to working alongside mothers, babies, and whanau.

WellSouth health promotion specialist Brittani Beavis praised the Oamaru breastfeeding peer supporters for establishing a drop-in clinic for the primarily rural community.

“To successfully breastfeed knowing what to expect, how to breastfeed and where to go for help and support is vital,” she said. “Breastfeeding peer supporters are able to help with all of these.”

Breastfeeding SOS is funded by WellSouth Primary Health Network, backed by Plunket and The Breast Room, for mothers by mothers. Healthcare professionals can also direct their clients to it for breastfeeding services.

The peer supporters can be accessed online via www.breastfeedingsos.co.nz