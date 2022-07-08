Two brothers are hoping to meet a gap in the market with their new farm-to-plate butchery business.

Adam Rivett, who farms at Morven, just north of Glenavy, and his brother Eddie, who was a high-end butcher in Sydney, made the choice to join forces after Eddie decided he wanted to come home.

Chopped Butchery began operating in April, and the men had begun running stalls at the Oamaru and Waimate farmers’ markets at weekends.

Adam and his wife had owned the 64ha farm since 2003, and began by leasing it to neighbours, while he worked as principal of Waimate Main School. He was now farming full- time and running the butchery.

He described the new business as ‘‘just two blokes in a container, really’’.

As well as the farming, Adam was responsible for the packing, organising and accounts, while Eddie did the ‘‘cutting of the meat’’.

The men were focusing on purebred Galloway cattle and Wiltshire lambs, and hoped to tap into a customer base wanting to know where their food came from.

‘‘What’s happening in a lot of countries, is sort of micro-butcheries are making a comeback . . . people are wanting to know about where their food comes from, they want to be able to talk to, you know, the guy who grew it, and all of that sort of stuff,’’ Adam said.

He admitted sticking to the heritage breed animals was making things abit trickier, but he hoped it was worth it.

‘‘We think the flavour’s a bit better, so we’re making a big effort to do that.’’

The positive public response had created a supply issue, though, the Galloways proving hard to come by.

‘‘We now need twice as many animals as we thought we were going to. We’ve got some growing pains, but it’s just making sure we can get enough of the animals, and to get purebred Galloway animals is a challenge in any decent number.’’

They had 200 lambs, 30 cows and one bull, some of which were fattened on other farms in the area. While the animals and butchery were on-farm, slaughter still needed to happen at a licensed abattoir.

Chopped Butchery did not have a physical shop, but along with the farmers’ markets, people could order online. They had orders from as far as Nelson in the South Island, but had decided to stay out of the North Island as quick delivery was not guaranteed.

Orders arrived in a cardboard, wool-lined box to keep them cool — it was all compostable, as the brothers wanted their business to be as environmentally sustainable as possible.

Their pet food (Chopped is a whole-animal butchery) did come in plastic pottles, but they were recyclable, he said.

The men personally delivered in the Oamaru, Glenavy and Morven areas, and were happy to take their used packaging back, and re-use or recycle it.

The hope was people would see them at the markets and then place follow up online orders during the week.

‘‘I think the response has been really good, and it’s certainly been really good as a farmer to be able to talk to people about their food, and really understand that people really do want to know where their food comes from.’’