It won’t just be people smiling at tomorrow’s Oamaru Dog Expo, an event designed to entertain dogs just as much.

North Otago Dog Training Club secretary and event organiser Wendy Blair described the expo as one of the only events organised for humans and dogs.

“This a great day for pets to have fun alongside their owners.”

The first “Waitaki Super Dog” competition was the headline event.

Owners of “novice dogs” should not be intimidated, Mrs Blair said, as “competition” dogs were barred from entering.

The super dog would be decided based on two competitions – one that measured obedience and the other measuring agility.

The best “all round” dog would receive a special tag from the Waitaki District Council, which was co-hosting the event to promote responsible dog ownership.

Council compliance officer Tristan Hope would host a stall to discuss local bylaws with dog owners.

“People might not know a lot about what our officers do, and what you get for your money when you pay your registration fee,” Mr Hope said.

The council would also offer an opportunity for owners to apply for selected owner status for free, which was usually reserved for dogs registered for more than a year.

Those with the wackiest dressed dog could find themselves winners of the costume competition and judges would also be seeking dog and owner look-a-likes.

There was also a doggy parade offering “some fantastic prizes”.

Local businesses would also have stalls, including the Veterinary Centre Oamaru, which was conducting free canine dental checks.

The expo, at the A&P Showgrounds, runs from 10am until 2pm.

All dogs must be on a leash.