Members of the Oamaru Friendship Group have been putting their knitting skills to good use.

The group, which meets at the St John Hall every Friday morning, has sent boxes full of home-knitted creations to Auckland, to be distributed to the Ronald McDonald House and Starship Children’s Hospital.

“We love knitting for the community,” member Carole Gould said.

“We love to give back, it is what it is all about.

“Everyone just makes whatever they feel like.

“And not all of them were knitters before, some of them have just learnt here,” she said.

The group has already sent knitted items for sick children to Dunedin and Christchurch – and they were very well received, Mrs Gould said.

The wool they used had all been donated, and the group was on the lookout for more, she said.

“We plan to carry on the way we are – it keeps the ladies busy.”