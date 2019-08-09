Buybacks, amnesty net scores of weapons

More than 200 now-illegal firearms have been surrendered in the Waitaki district during three gun buyback events.

Last weekend, an amnesty event was held at the Oamaru Racecourse.

It was attended by 92 people, who handed over 159 firearms.

At an event at the Otematata Golf Club on August 2, 14 people handed in 32 firearms, and at Palmerston Sports Hall on July 26, and 18 people handed in 34 firearms.

Senior Sergeant Greg Ballantyne said the three buyback events went well and gun owners were in good spirits.

People found the process simple and the prices fair, Snr Sgt Ballantyne said.

“We look forward to seeing more firearms owners attend our upcoming events in the region later this week.”

The Waitaki district has three more buyback events – today at the Oamaru Racecourse, tomorrow at the Otematata Golf Club and Palmerston Sports Hall on Sunday.

The events run from 10am until 2pm.

The gun buyback runs until December 20, paying 95% of a base price for weapons in new or near-new condition, 70% for those in used condition and 25% for those in poor condition.

Collected firearms will be destroyed.