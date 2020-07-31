The call is going out to all hardy souls and water lovers, to don the togs or whacky costumes for this weekend’s midwinter swim.

The More FM and Harcourts-sponsored swim is taking place at Oamaru’s Friendly Bay at noon on Sunday.

There was a big haul of goodies up for grabs, Timaru-based More FM announcer Jackson Bray said.

“The best dressed on the day will get first dibs on the prizes,” Mr Bray said.

Music would be playing and there would be a bit of a party atmosphere down at the bay from about 11.30am, he said.

About 50 swimmers took part in last year’s event and Mr Bray said they were hoping to build on that number.

“We’re just wanting to try and grow it every year.

“It was fun last year. Everybody [who] came loved it.

“We sort of want to try and get it back as a yearly event in the region, like we do in Timaru.

The swim is open to anybody on the day.

No registration is required.