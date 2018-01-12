An annual highlight for music-lovers takes place tomorrow night.

The Waitaki Summer Music Camp Orchestra Concert is being held in the Waitaki Boys’ High School auditorium from 7.30pm. It features the two dozen musicians who have been honing their skills for the previous nine days under the tuition of experts, mostly from the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra.

The camp has been drawing people to Oamaru in January for 21 years. They come from all over New Zealand to stay in the school hostel and attend specialist classes for their own instrument, then combine in the massed orchestra for the finale.

Organiser Paul Claman said the camp allowed participants to focus on their music in a relaxed and fun atmosphere.

The concert is being promoted by the Whitestone Community Arts Council as an enjoyable evening for everyone. It includes well-known marches and overtures that most people will recognise, council member Bronwyn Judge said.

The programme comprises Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8, Haydn’s Cello Concerto in C major, Verdi’s Nabucco Overture, Anthony Ritchie’s Te Moana, Beethoven’s Military March, Puccini’s Crisantemi, and Muffat’s Armonico Tributo.

The conductor is Peter Adams, and Bethany Angus is the cello soloist. Admission is $10 for an adult, $5 for a child, and $20 for a family. All tickets must be bought at the door; there is no EFTPOS facility.

Scholarships to attend next year’s camp are being offered by the Whitestone council.

Mrs Judge said up to four valued at $275 each would be available to local music students.

Anyone interested should apply via the Oamaru i-Site to Mrs Judge at the arts council.