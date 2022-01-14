It is not a bad life – catch the fish in the morning, fillet it and have it for lunch.

Stroll down the beach and before you know it, fresh coffee is waiting after a walk through one of New Zealand’s special landscapes.

Yes, blissful are the days at the Moeraki Boulders Holiday Camp.

The camp, which was previously called the Hampden Beach Camping Ground, had plenty of eager campers and caravan dwellers parked up over the Christmas-new year period.

Faye O’Rourke (74) and her daughter Sonya Iggo (51) have been coming to the camping ground for 26 years and there are four generations of the family at the park at various times over the holiday break.

Mrs O’Rourke said she had always liked the camp as it was safe for children and they could be seen all the time.

“I came with my children and now I have great-grandchildren here.

“A lot of different people have come through here over the years. Some have moved on – gone to a different place,” Mrs O’Rourke said.

“But we’ve always liked it here. It is a great group of people and we all get along so well.

“They may go away for a couple of years and then come back again.”

The park is home to about 25 powered sites and there is a spillover area where tents can be pitched.

Mrs Iggo has a permanent caravan parked at the site and the family come down at most public holidays even in the winter.

A bonfire was scheduled at the beach at New Year’s eve and campers got together to bring in the new year.

The family had a boat and it was put to good use.

The male side of the family often went fishing for blue cod in the morning and then it could be eaten fresh either for lunch or tea.

“Fresh is the only way to eat it,” Mrs O’Rourke said.

If the tides were right then you could time a walk along the beach to the cafe at Moeraki Boulders.

Mrs O’Rourke said over the years the weather had changed.

“It used to get a lot hotter, I think.

“Now it is more fickle. You get a lot more showers. Clouds come over.”