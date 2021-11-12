This year’s Waitaki Santa Parade has been cancelled.

Organiser Anton Roswell said the committee waited as long as it could to make the call, hoping Covid-19 restrictions might ease before November 27 when the parade was scheduled to take place.

‘‘We were waiting, fingers crossed that it would go to Level 1, but it just got worse and worse,’’ Mr Roswell said.

‘‘And there’s a point where all of our costs absolutely ramp up — and that’s when we’ve got to call it.’’

It was a ‘‘difficult decision’’ to make, because the parade brought people so much joy each year, but keeping the community safe was paramount.

‘‘We love doing it — we spend months and months getting all of these really really cool things ready,’’ he said.

Mr Roswell said all of those ‘‘cool things’’ planned for this year, and contributions pledged by the parade’s ‘‘fantastic supporters’’, would be carried over to next year’s event.

‘‘Our focus now shifts to planning the 2022 parade to ensure it makes up for these circumstances and it will be bigger and better than ever before.’’