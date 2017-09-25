A fundraising project with twin benefits has been launched by the North Otago Cancer Society.

Members are selling bright, cheerful 2018 calendars. Not only will they be a useful and attractive addition to next year’s decor, but the proceeds will also help to ensure the society can continue its local work.

“Twelve businesses have contributed to the making of the calendar and we recognise their individual contribution and support,” society chairwoman Rayna Hamilton said.

The businesses are Oamaru Honda, Peter Keown Automotives, Stills Farm Machinery, Scott Simpson Contracting, Milligans Food Group, PGG Wrightson, Southern Wide Real Estate, Whitestone Cheese, McKeown Group, Crombie and Price, Leona Stretch, Roger Skene Building Contractors, Brackens Print, Kara Jane Visuals, Emma Willetts Photography, and Yanina Muriel Photography.

“Funds raised will help cancer patients and families in our community,”Mrs Hamilton said.

“It’s important we develop a high standard in supporting our cancer clients in our Oamaru community.

“We have a wonderful group of volunteers who give exceptional support.

“Volunteering is the ultimate exercise in support, understanding and responsibility that accompanies the privilege,” she said.

The society also provides accommodation at Daffodil House in Dunedin – “a home away from home for people from our community going through treatment for cancer”.

“We acknowledge the wonderful support received from our community towards the Cancer Society; a big thank-you from all volunteers,” Mrs Hamilton said.

Inquiries about the calendars can be directed to Mrs Hamilton, phone 431-7897, or to Joy Bradfield, phone 434-7009.