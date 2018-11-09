Auckland man Trevor Turner, known by his friends and family as Rangi, has been clocking up some serious mileage in the name of charity.

For nearly a month he cycled thousands of kilometres, from Cape Reinga to Bluff, in an effort to help raise funds for and awareness of the Key to Life Charitable Trust and the Totara Hospice, in Auckland.

He decided to raise money for both charities for personal reasons.

Accompanying Mr Turner was his partner Dianna Kereopa, who supported him throughout the journey.

Last Thursday, the couple passed through Oamaru during their trip.

“Suicide is on the rise, especially in our youth – it’s all raising awareness and preventing,” Mr Turner said.

Preparation for the ride had been challenging, he said.

“A lot of people don’t realise what it took for us to prepare for this, physically, mentally, emotionally.”

After travelling nearly 3000km, the couple finally made it to Bluff last Sunday.

Soon after their arrival, Mr Turner got off his bike and hugged Ms Kereopa, as they both cried tears of joy.

The best part about the experience was getting to reach out to people throughout the journey.

“We’ve helped many people along the way who have been to dark places,” Mr Turner said.

“I love to raise the money but the true reward of it is those people we’ve touched along the way.”

Money raised from the ride would be shared between the two charities.

While the bike ride may have finished, Mr Turner’s work is far from over.

Once he gets back to Auckland he plans to take up other challenges that could continue to raise money for charity.

“I’ve thought about a couple of things – I’ve even thought about the Great Wall of China, something like that,” he said.