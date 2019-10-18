Fenwick School pupil Carter Muldrew has a rugby brain beyond his years.

Last week, Carter (10) found himself being interviewed by former All Black Israel Dagg for Sky Sport in Japan, where he shared his thoughts on the All Blacks’ progress at the Rugby World Cup.

In a video that has been viewed more than 16,000 times online, Carter expressed his concerns at the All Blacks coaching staff dropping “four of their best players”.

He then told Mr Dagg, in fluent Japanese, that the All Blacks “needed to do better in the second half”.

Carter is in Japan for a month visiting family with his mother Yoko Muldrew, who is originally from Tokyo, but moved to Oamaru four years ago.

The pair attended the South Africa v Canada game, and managed to watch other games at fan zones which are set up across the host cities.

“[South Africa v Canada] was very atmospheric, loud and noisy,” Carter said.

“Rugby is getting so popular, the Japanese even support the other teams.”

Carter, who plays halfback for Maheno JABs, said his favourite player was Aaron Smith.

He said he was missing his friends at home in Oamaru, but had made some new friends at the Japanese school he was attending for two weeks.

And he noted several differences in schooling styles.

“In New Zealand, our schools have caretakers, but over in Japan the kids clean up themselves.

“Japan is very clean and tidy.”

Mrs Muldrew said October was a good time of year to visit Japan because it was not too hot, and “Carter doesn’t want to visit during rugby season”.

She was enjoying catching up with friends and family, but was looking forward to getting back to Oamaru.

“It’s very nice, I love Oamaru,” she said.

“The people are very friendly and nice to us.”