A musical group earning rave reviews is including Oamaru in its nationwide tour.

The New Zealand Guitar Quartet will play in the Opera House Inkbox Theatre on Thursday, July 13. Group members John Couch, Jane Curry, Christopher Hill and Owen Moriarty recently performed in Australia and later this year will travel to China and India.

Each guitarist was an acclaimed soloist before the four combined into the quartet in Wellington in 2010.

As a group they have been invited to perform both in this country and overseas. Highlights have included the New Zealand premiere of the Concerto Andaluz by Joaquin Rodrigo with the Nelson Symphony, tours with Chamber Music NZ and Arts on Tour, and concerts in the Adam International Chamber Music Festival, Southern Lakes Festival of Colour and Christchurch Arts Festival.

They will be touring Australia as well as New Zealand this season, playing music from the Renaissance to the 21st century.

The quartet has been praised by reviewers for its diversity, technical brilliance and emotional depth, and polished ensemble skills. The programme for the Oamaru show will cover a range of styles – gypsy jazz, bluegrass, Celtic and flamenco.

New Zealand Guitar Quartet, Oamaru Opera House Inkbox Theatre, July 13, 7.30pm, tickets $25 for adults, $15 for students, plus service fees, available from the box office or online at TicketDirect.