Those suffering withdrawals from the big-screen experience will be happy to know the movies are making a brief comeback these school holidays.

The Bigger Picture Oamaru Trust is bringing three days of movies to the Scottish Hall in Tyne St on October 6-8, with three movies on offer per day, trust chairwoman Dagmar Rohrbach said.

There would be matinee, afternoon and evening viewings offering a range of options for all tastes, Mrs Rohrbach said.

The first day of screenings would be re-runs of three classics, the selection of which would be open to public vote. Day two would be New Zealand movies and the trust was hoping to include some recent releases.

The third day would be a “catch-up day for movies we haven’t been able to see since Limelight [Oamaru’s former cinema] closed”, Mrs Rohrbach said.

There would be a digital projector and the same screen that was used in the limestone quarry earlier in the year, adjusted to fit the hall.

Essentials such as popcorn and other refreshments were being taken care of by local restaurateur Sally-Ann Donnelly, and Cucina and Tees St owners Yanina and Pablo Tacchini were helping too.

All matinee and afternoon movies would be family-friendly, while those on Wednesday and Thursday evenings would be for a more mature audience, Mrs Rohrbach said.

“Being a charity, we’re trying to offer something for a broader audience,” she said.

The trust had four members – Fraser McKenzie, Jenny Malcolm, Ruth MacEachern and Mrs Rohrbach. But more volunteers to help with running the events smoothly were welcome.

The Scottish Hall was the perfect venue for the screenings, as it meant the movies could still be screened, regardless of whether the country was at Alert Level 1 or 2, due to Covid-19.

“It gives us the opportunity to react to any situation we are in,” Mrs Rohrbach said. “We can arrange seating accordingly. That’s a plus about it.”

Tickets for the daytime movies were $5 and evening tickets were $10. Money raised was going towards running more movies and making sure it could remain affordable, she said.

People could vote for the movies they wanted to see on the first day of screenings on the Bigger Picture Trust’s Facebook page.